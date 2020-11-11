Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder Sells 588 Shares

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $201.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $11,780,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 726.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

