Laird Superfood (LSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.65) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laird Superfood stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.83. Laird Superfood has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $60.80.

In other Laird Superfood news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone bought 90,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,020.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Laird Superfood in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Laird Superfood in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Laird Superfood in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

