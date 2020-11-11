Laird Superfood (LSF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Laird Superfood to post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laird Superfood in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

