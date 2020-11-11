Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Lands’ End from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of LE stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $614.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $312.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

