Lantronix (LTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) will announce its Q1 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Lantronix has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.20-0.23 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million.

LTRX opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantronix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

