LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €4.80 by Kepler Capital Markets

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) has been given a €4.80 ($5.65) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LEO. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €5.45 ($6.41).

Shares of LEO stock opened at €6.19 ($7.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €5.06 and a 200 day moving average of €6.41. LEONI AG has a 52 week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $202.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.59.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

