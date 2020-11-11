Li Fang Sells 3,409 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 180.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 47.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 57.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 943,677 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

