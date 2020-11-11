Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 16th

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LCUT shares. DA Davidson upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

