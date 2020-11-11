Limbach (LMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Limbach to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Limbach has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. Limbach had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $135.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Limbach alerts:

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. Limbach has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 million, a P/E ratio of 175.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Limbach from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other Limbach news, CEO Charles A. Bacon III bought 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,513.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director 1347 Investors Llc sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $61,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,325 shares of company stock valued at $325,083 and have sold 301,196 shares valued at $1,768,882. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.