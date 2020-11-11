Liminal BioSciences (LMNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a negative net margin of 1,225.30%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liminal BioSciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $94.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMNL shares. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liminal BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

