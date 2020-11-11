Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $281.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Linde traded as high as $267.00 and last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $250.32.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LIN. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.49 and a 200-day moving average of $225.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

