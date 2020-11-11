Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given a €235.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. Independent Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Linde plc (LIN.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €224.81 ($264.48).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €220.40 ($259.29) on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1 year high of €221.70 ($260.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €199.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €195.50. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion and a PE ratio of 52.43.

Linde plc (LIN.F) Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

