Lisa Blackwood-Kapral Sells 4,753 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,511,000 after acquiring an additional 270,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.