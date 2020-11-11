Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 12,450 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Papa John’s International worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

In related news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

