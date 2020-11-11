Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,060 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of Innospec worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Innospec by 56.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 71.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the third quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Innospec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

