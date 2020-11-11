Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,240 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

HQY opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

