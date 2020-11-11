Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.47% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 313.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at $2,191,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

HVT opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.69. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

