Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,977 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.30% of International Money Express worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in International Money Express by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

In other International Money Express news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 613,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $7,831,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $57,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,773,993 shares of company stock valued at $74,179,428 over the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of IMXI opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.38. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

