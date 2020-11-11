Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $460,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,376 shares of company stock worth $898,284. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 0.33. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

