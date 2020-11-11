Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Avnet worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avnet by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Avnet by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

