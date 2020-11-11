Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 512,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,645,000 after buying an additional 71,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

AAN opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

AAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

