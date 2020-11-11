Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 61,732 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in The Boeing by 23,500.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 465.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $188.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.91. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.64.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

