Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total value of $4,027,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,222.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total value of $1,146,499.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,952.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,556 shares of company stock worth $8,324,715 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRTC opened at $251.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.61. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $267.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.73.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

