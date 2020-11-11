Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,862 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,222,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

