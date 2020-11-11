Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $889,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,290.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,340 shares of company stock worth $6,131,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

