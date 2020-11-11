Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New Investment in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of CarParts.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $480.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez acquired 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $26,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,178.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,027 and have sold 150,000 shares valued at $1,931,200. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

