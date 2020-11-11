Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 920 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 570.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 202,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $39.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEBO. BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

