Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Tootsie Roll Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 83.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 165.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of -0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.