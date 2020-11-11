Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,951 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Medifast at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medifast by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Medifast by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 28.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 104.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter.

MED opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.49 and its 200 day moving average is $140.93.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.75.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

