Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Pure Cycle worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,142,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,692,000 after buying an additional 394,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 201,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 24.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCYO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc bought 59,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $569,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 84,390 shares of company stock valued at $815,526 over the last 90 days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.54. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned mixed-use community; and oil and gas leasing business.

