Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,306 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $1,144,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,719.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,357 shares of company stock worth $73,555,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.44 and its 200 day moving average is $115.86. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

