Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in NIC were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in NIC by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.24. NIC Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

