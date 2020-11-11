Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 107,745 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,745 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 187.27 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 24.9 million square feet of GLA, with $7.3 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

