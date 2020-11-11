Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 28,186 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 31.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,186 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $2,437,146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,776,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 319,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,636,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after acquiring an additional 910,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,909,000 after acquiring an additional 382,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

