Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 3,196 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Myers Industries worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 325.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.45. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

