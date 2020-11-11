Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 670 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,609 shares of company stock valued at $653,098 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $188.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.57. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

