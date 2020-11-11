Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes $1.64 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 25.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,089,322. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $323.10 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.53 and a 200 day moving average of $324.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

