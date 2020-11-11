LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of LTC Properties worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $224,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.84. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

