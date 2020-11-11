Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.43. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 48,658 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lucara Diamond from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

About Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

