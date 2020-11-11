Lumen Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the technology company will earn $1.57 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 447.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 34.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

