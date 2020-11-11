MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 740221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $2,369,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,075 shares of company stock worth $4,248,789. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems.

