Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $65.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

