Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Trading Up 8.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was up 8.4% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.12. Approximately 2,423,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,549,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Specifically, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,626,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after buying an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,525,000 after buying an additional 398,971 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after buying an additional 557,968 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after buying an additional 210,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

