MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.86

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and traded as high as $21.22. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 17,998 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.