Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Malibu Boats worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 326,771 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 704.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 249,155 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 232,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 135,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

