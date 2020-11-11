Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Marriott International in a research report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

MAR stock opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

