Marriott International, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott International in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.39.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

