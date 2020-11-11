Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Trading 13.9% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s stock price traded up 13.9% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $131.90 and last traded at $118.30. 14,207,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 4,389,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.89.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $204,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 140.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.