Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $88.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded as high as $157.67 and last traded at $126.73, with a volume of 14175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.88.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAC. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,236,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26,772.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

