Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

